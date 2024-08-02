Repaving of North Gate, Struthers intersection in north Colorado Springs delayed by other projects

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The repaving of the North Gate Boulevard/Struthers Road intersection just east of the Air Force Academy was scheduled for 2021 but has yet to happen because of other projects in the area.

That frustrates resident Doug Jenkins, who contacted KRDO 13's The Road Warrior about the situation.

"The whole thing has been delayed so long, that they could have repaved it and it would have been ready to be repaved again," he said.

The intersection is at the bottom of two hills and the entire pavements are crumbling and in need of repaving, as well as North Gate slightly west toward the Academy.

"It's an area that's partly in the city, partly in El Paso County and partly on Academy property," Jenkins explained.

He said that he's been told the repaving is pending the completion of a county drainage project.

"It has been delayed for several years, I understand, due to an environmental study," Jenkins said. "Years go by, the pavement gets worse, the drainage gets worse and there's nothing being done."

The project is part of the city's 2C expanded paving program; Corey Farkas, the public works operation and maintenance manager, said that the drainage project is the only work that has delayed repaving.

"I know that building the (Academy) hotel and the visitor center at the North Gate, they had to run utilities through there," he said. "And then, city engineering also has a project that they're doing down there, just east of those roundabouts, widening some things out and doing some work."

Farkas said that there's no timetable for completing those other projects to allow repaving.

During the past few years, North Gate has been repaved farther east between Highway 83 and Voyager Parkway, and the repaving is to continue downhill to the key intersection.

During that same time period, a roundabout was built at the intersection of Struthers and Gleneagle Drive, and the hill between the roundabout and North Gate/Struthers will also be repaved.