D’Vontaye Mitchell, who died after being pinned to the ground in Milwaukee, died from asphyxia and drugs, autopsy report says

(CNN) — D’Vontaye Mitchell, the 43-year-old man who was pinned to the ground in June by security officers outside a Hyatt Regency hotel in Milwaukee, died from “restraint asphyxia and toxic effects of cocaine and methamphetamine,” according to an autopsy report released Friday by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office.

The manner of death is homicide, the report states.

CNN has reached out to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for comment about whether it will pursue criminal charges in the case.

Mitchell died June 30 after he was pinned down by hotel security guards in an incident partially captured on video. Hotel employees have been fired since the incident, and police have referred four charges of felony murder in Mitchell’s death, Milwaukee police said in a statement to CNN at the time. A homicide investigation is ongoing.

“This 43-year-old male was restrained by four people after being combative in the hotel lobby,” an investigation report from the medical examiner’s office states. “He reportedly went unresponsive while staff awaited police arrival. Illicit drug paraphernalia was found on his person. The decedent was conveyed to this office for an autopsy.”

The encounter unfolded as the use of force – particularly against people of color – by police and others in authority roles remains under scrutiny nearly four years after protests flared nationwide following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

New details emerge about what happened

According to the medical examiner’s investigation report, Mitchell “entered the lobby of the Hyatt Regency Hotel and appeared to be frantic and panting.

“He was noted by staff and hotel guests hiding behind various objects throughout the lobby. He tried to hide in the concession area but was told to leave by hotel staff,” the report states.

Mitchell “ran into the women’s restroom and attempted to lock himself inside with other females using the restroom,” the report continued. “The women inside began to scream, so two hotel security staff gained entry into the restroom and removed Dvontaye. He reportedly became combative with security and attempted to reach into their pockets. Security personnel struggled to subdue him and began to physically drag him out of the hotel through the front entrance.”

Two other hotel employees assisted the two security personnel once Mitchell was outside, the report states. “He was still combative, so all four employees held him down on the concrete face down until MPD arrived,” the report says. “It was unknown at this time where the hotel staff restrained Dvontaye and to what extent.”

Part of a video posted on social media shows security guards and others pinning Mitchell to the ground. Mitchell grunts and pleads with the guards, repeatedly saying, “Please,” and “I’m sorry,” the video shows.

One of the guards, who appears to be White, can be heard saying, “Stay down,” and “Stop fighting,” as the others, who appear to be people of color, hold Mitchell down, the video shows. The same guard is heard calling out to witnesses, “This is what happens when you go into the ladies room.”

When officers arrived, Mitchell was unresponsive and pronounced dead despite lifesaving measures, Milwaukee police have said, without mentioning Mitchell by name.

Company says several people were fired

Aimbridge Hospitality, the hotel management company that operates the Hyatt Regency in downtown Milwaukee, said “several associates” were fired after the incident.

“The conduct we saw from several associates on June 30 violated our policies and procedures, and does not reflect our values as an organization or the behaviors we expect from our associates,” the company said in a June statement.

“Following review of their actions, their employment has been terminated,” the statement said. “We will continue our independent investigation and do everything we can to support law enforcement with their investigation into this tragic incident.”

