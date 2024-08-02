Dog gets help after owner falls down hillside

By Madeline Bartos

WEST VIEW, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A dog helped save his owner who went over a hillside and hurt his hip in the North Hills on Thursday, rescue crews said.

Ross/West View EMSA said the man’s dog alerted neighbors that help was needed and refused to leave until his owner was safe and taken to the hospital.

The agency wrote about the rescue on Facebook, saying crews were first called to scene on Thursday afternoon. Once they got there, they found the man about 20 feet down the hillside with a significant injury to his hip.

Once he was stabilized and treated for pain and trauma over the hill, the process began to bring the patient back up. Ross/West View EMSA said they set up a rope system against their rescue truck and used it to pull up the man. He was then taken to a local trauma center.

The agency thanked other first responders for their teamwork and also gave a shoutout to man’s best friend.

“The pup refused to leave the scene until the patient was safely topside and transported. He was rewarded with some treats and big bowl of water on this hot day!”

