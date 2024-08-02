Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs Fire Department responding to fire in abandoned home

CSFD
By
today at 6:03 AM
Published 5:34 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded this morning to a fire in an abandoned home.

The house is located at 2920 North Tejon Street, just south of West Fillmore Street and North Nevada Avenue. The fire was discovered by a resident while walking.

According to CSFD, the fire is now out and crews are ventilating the structure. The fire never got inside the home, and there were no injuries to any firefighters or civilians.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Sadie Buggle

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content