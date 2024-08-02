Colorado Springs Fire Department responding to fire in abandoned home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded this morning to a fire in an abandoned home.

The house is located at 2920 North Tejon Street, just south of West Fillmore Street and North Nevada Avenue. The fire was discovered by a resident while walking.

According to CSFD, the fire is now out and crews are ventilating the structure. The fire never got inside the home, and there were no injuries to any firefighters or civilians.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.