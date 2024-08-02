Burglar leaves bizarre apology note at San Fernando business hit in crime spree

By Jaysha Patel

SAN FERNANDO, California (KABC) — A suspect left behind a bizarre note during a burglary at a San Fernando business that police say was one of several businesses targeted in a recent crime spree.

Police say over the course of two days, ten businesses have been burglarized and vandalized in the area around the Maclay corridor and San Fernando Mall.

Three businesses were burglarized, six were vandalized and another was targeted in a grand theft, according to the San Fernando Police Department.

Surveillance video shows someone breaking into a health food restaurant called Flor De Lima Farms. In that case, the thief left a Post-it apologizing and saying he needed the money for drugs and won’t come back again.

Police are using the video and note as evidence.

The other impacted businesses include a property management office, nutrition and coffee shop, two ice cream shops and a few other restaurants.

Detectives say they are working possible leads in the crime spree but no arrests have been made.

