Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore suits up for Terps’ football practice

By
Published 1:03 PM

By Adam Thompson

Click here for updates on this story

    BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore suited up in a Terrapins jersey and went to football practice Wednesday in College Park.

Moore led the football team in exercises and participated in team drills.

“Get you a Governor that can ball,” the Maryland football team said on social media.

The Terps open their 2024 season at home against UConn on August 31.

Last season, they posted an 8-5 record and defeated Auburn, 31-13, in the Transperfect Music City Bowl.

Moore had also attended the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders training camps this summer.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content