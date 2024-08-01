Maryland Gov. Wes Moore suits up for Terps’ football practice

By Adam Thompson

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore suited up in a Terrapins jersey and went to football practice Wednesday in College Park.

Moore led the football team in exercises and participated in team drills.

“Get you a Governor that can ball,” the Maryland football team said on social media.

The Terps open their 2024 season at home against UConn on August 31.

Last season, they posted an 8-5 record and defeated Auburn, 31-13, in the Transperfect Music City Bowl.

Moore had also attended the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders training camps this summer.

