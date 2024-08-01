Louisville nonprofit sends $270K of medical equipment to disabled kids in Peru

By Helena Arjona

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A Louisville-based nonprofit is helping disabled children in Peru.

SOS and Medical Ministries International are partnering to fill a 40-foot container with medical equipment that will be shipped to Peru on Wednesday.

The equipment includes hundreds of wheelchairs and walkers for children with mobility issues.

They are also sending vision and dental supplies.

“Mobility is one of the barriers to good health, going to school, being able to work,” said Denise Sears, President and CEO of SOS. “We know this from our own community here, and it’s an issue around the world.”

The supply container will be the third one sent to the MMI clinic in Camaná, Peru.

The clinic provides free medical services to children with cerebral palsy and spina bifida. Supplies will also be used in orphanages in surrounding villages.

The shipment of equipment is valued at about $270,000.

