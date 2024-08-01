F-16 fighter jet drops fuel tanks during emergency over Michigan, one of which exploded in Lake Huron

By Sara Powers

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — An F-16 fighter jet from the Ohio Air National Guard landed safely in Ohio after having an emergency while flying over Michigan. The jet needed to drop two fuel tanks, one of which exploded in a lake.

At about 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, the Iosco County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an explosion in the area of Baldwin Resort Road near Lake Huron, according to a release.

Law enforcement authorities discovered two F-16s from the 180th Fighter Squadron in Toledo were operating in the area. One had declared an emergency and dumped two full external fuel tanks.

One of the tanks landed in Lake Huron and exploded, while the other landed in the Baldwin Plaza parking lot, which includes a Tractor Supply, Sav-a-lot, and a Michigan Secretary of State location.

There was minor damage to a few vehicles, but no one was injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office initially called water rescue teams after receiving the call about the emergency because they didn’t know if there was a plane or pilot ejection in the water.

No plane or pilots were actually in the water, but the U.S. Coast Guard recovered part of the suspected fuel tank from the lake.

