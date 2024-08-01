Boy, 17, charged with murder of three young girls in Southport attack

By Helen Regan and Maija Ehlinger, CNN

(CNN) — A teenage boy has been charged with murder after three young girls were killed in a stabbing attack at a dance class in northwest England on Monday, British police said.

Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and 9-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar were stabbed to death while attending a Taylor Swift-themed class in the town of Southport, in one of the worst assaults against children in the country in decades.

Eight other children suffered stab wounds in the attack and five of them are in critical condition, police said. Two adults also remain in critical condition after being injured in the attack.

Merseyside Police said Wednesday that they charged a 17-year-old boy from the nearby village of Banks with three counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder, as well as possession of a “bladed article.”

The suspect appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and was named as Axel Rudakubana, PA Media reported. Reporting restrictions would usually mean the boy could not be named as he is under 18, but – since Rudakubana will turn 18 on August 7– Judge Andrew Menary decided the restrictions could be lifted early, PA said.

“Whilst these charges are a significant milestone within this investigation, this remains very much a live investigation and we continue to work with our partners from Lancashire Police and Counter Terrorism Policing North West (CTPNW),” Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said in a statement.

Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS Mersey-Cheshire Sarah Hammond stressed that “criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary, or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings,” Hammond added.

The charges came as grieving Southport residents cleaned up after far-right protesters crashed a vigil held on Tuesday for those killed in the attack, clashing with police, throwing bricks at a mosque and setting vehicles alight.

The violence followed a peaceful vigil in the seaside town attended by hundreds of mourners who laid wreaths, toys and candles in an emotional tribute to the three girls who were killed.

Police said five people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence in Southport, in which more than 50 police officers were injured.

“Our work to identify all those responsible for the despicable violence and aggression seen on the streets of Southport on Tuesday continues,” Assistant Chief Constable Alex Goss said in a statement.

“The individuals involved in the disorder had no regard for the families and friends of those who so tragically lost their lives, and a community in grief. It has been heartening today to see the reaction of the whole community, who have pulled together to clean the streets, rebuild walls and re-glaze broken windows.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the protests in Southport as “thuggery” and said those involved “will feel the full force of the law.”

