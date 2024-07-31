Wind down Summer with these events atop Pikes Peak

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Pikes Peak is gearing up for a lineup of events in August and September. From family-friendly activities to the 15th consecutive Broadmoor Cycle to the Summit, there ought to be something for everyone on America’s Mountain.



Thursday, Aug. 1 - Sunrise Opening for National Mountain Climbing Day

Experience the sunrise on the Summit of Pikes Peak. The Gateway will open at 4:30 a.m. with last entry for the special event at 6:30 a.m. A timed entry permit per vehicle and admission fees must be purchased in advance online to guarantee your spot on the summit. Admission sales will be offered at the Gateway based on availability, but no access will be provided to the North Slope Recreation Area. This event is weather permitting.

Saturday, Aug. 10 – Pikes Peak Cycling Hill Climb

On Aug. 10, the Pikes Peak Highway will delay its opening to the summit until 9 a.m. due to the Pikes Peak Cycling Hill Climb, presented by The Broadmoor and the Anschutz Foundation. The North Slope Recreation Area will operate as normal, opening at 7:30 a.m. For additional event information, visit coloradospringssports.org/cycletothesummit/.



Saturday, Sept. 7 – Pikes Peak Challenge

The Pikes Peak Challenge is a fundraising event that encourages registered participants to experience hiking to the summit of Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain. Survivors of brain injury, family members and community supporters start their ascent at the base of Barr Trail in Manitou Springs. For additional information visit pikespeakchallenge.com. The Pikes Peak Highway will not be impacted by this event.



Wednesday, Sept. 11 – Sunrise Opening for Patriot Day and National Day of Service Remembrance

Wednesday, Sept. 11 – Firefighter Incline Climb

On Sept, 11, the Manitou Incline will be closed from 6-9 a.m. for the 8th annual Firefighter Incline Climb commemorating 9/11.

Saturday, Sept. 21 – Pikes Peak Ascent

On Sept. 21, the summit of Pikes Peak will be closed to highway visitors, including Pikes Peak Ascent spectators until 2 p.m. Guests can make reservations to drive to the summit for 2 p.m. or later. The North Slope Recreation Area will open at 7:30 a.m. The race will be live streamed on a jumbo screen at Memorial Park in Manitou Springs. Pikes Peak Marathon officials encourage all family and friends of runners to watch the race from the park and celebrate with runners upon their return to Manitou Springs. For Pikes Peak summit reservations, visit DrivePikesPeak.com.

The Manitou Incline will be closed from 6-9 a.m. due to the race.



Sunday, Sept. 22 – Pikes Peak Marathon

The Manitou Incline will be closed all day on Sept. 22 due to the Pikes Peak Marathon. Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain will not be impacted. For more information on the race, visit PikesPeakMarathon.org.

The Pikes Peak Ascent & Marathon received 2024 funding from the Lodgers and Automobile Rental Tax (LART). Administered by City Council, with the guidance of the LART Citizen’s Advisory Committee, LART provides funding to support special events that attract visitors to the Pikes Peak Region and provide economic and cultural benefit.



Saturday, Sept. 28 – Volunteer Cleanup Day

On Sept. 28, Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain will host a volunteer cleanup day from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will meet at the Gateway of the Pikes Peak Highway at 9 a.m. and will not be required to purchase an admission ticket. Trash pickers, gloves and trash bags will be provided. Volunteers are encouraged to wear bright or high-visibility colored clothing, and dress in layers, as the weather can change quickly. Bring snacks and water to prepare for high elevation exposure.



For more information on events and activities on Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/special-events.