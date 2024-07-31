Kamala Harris and Melanie Miles: A Bond Beyond Politics

By Burt Levine

July 31, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — When Kamala Harris, America’s Vice President and presumptive nominee for President of the United States, visited Houston last week, her schedule was packed with significant engagements. From providing a Hurricane Beryl relief update to addressing the American Federation of Teachers, her itinerary reflected her deep commitment to public service. Yet, among these high-profile activities, a heartfelt personal visit stood out — meeting her best friend from college – where she is Godmother to her son, Justice – Melanie Miles, a proud Houston native.

Melanie Miles, a board-certified family law attorney for over 25 years, has deep roots in Houston, having graduated from Bellaire High School and South Texas College of Law. Her professional journey is impressive—she is the President of the Black Women of Greater Houston Political Action Committee (BWGH-PAC), chairs the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Civil Service Commission, and has been an entrepreneur and developer in Houston for three decades.

Their friendship, which blossomed at Howard University in Washington, DC, in 1982, has stood the test of time. “I am immensely proud of her and have been since we became best friends and sorority sisters at Howard. I persuaded her to join Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, and I was her sponsor,” Miles reminisced. Their bond was solidified through shared experiences, including running for class president—Miles for Business and Harris for Liberal Arts—and marching against apartheid in front of the South African Embassy, an event that nearly got them arrested.

Harris’ rise in politics is a testament to her perseverance and vision. From serving as San Francisco’s District Attorney to becoming California’s Attorney General and then a United States Senator, her journey culminated in her historic election as the first woman, African American, and South Asian Vice President of the United States. Harris’ mother was of Indian descent, adding to the rich tapestry of her heritage.

Back in Houston, Harris’ recent visit also highlighted her strong connections to the city’s vibrant community. She attended Miles’ wedding years ago and has maintained close ties with her and the city. “My friend Kamala is going to be President of the United States,” Miles said confidently. She believes that Harris’ candidacy represents a historic opportunity for change.

Houston, a city known for its diversity and dynamism, holds a special place in this narrative. Harris’ visit to the Harris County Office of Emergency Management for an update on Hurricane Beryl’s recovery and her speech at the George R. Brown Convention Center to the American Federation of Teachers underscore her commitment to addressing local and national issues.

The impact of Harris’ potential presidency resonates deeply within Houston’s academic circles as well. At Texas Southern University, students and alumni see her as a beacon of inspiration. Mikayla Wallace, president of the Texas Southern debate team, expressed this sentiment eloquently: “I think it’s very inspirational for Black women who want to get into politics or who want to be public servants to see that you can be the top of the top. I think it’s super revolutionary.”

Kamau Marshall, a Texas Southern alumna and senior advisor for the Harris presidential campaign, emphasized the importance of safeguarding the achievements of the Biden-Harris administration. “The upcoming election is of utmost importance, and the progress made by the Biden-Harris administration must be protected,” she stated. “I am proud to be part of this team, fighting for a better tomorrow and future ahead.”

As the race for the presidency heats up, the bond between Harris and Miles exemplifies the power of lifelong friendships and shared dreams. Their story is a testament to the influence of Howard University, often called the Harvard of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), and the enduring spirit of sisterhood fostered by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

Houston Style Magazine readers can take pride in knowing that their city plays a significant role in this inspiring journey. Harris’ ties to Houston, through her best friend Melanie Miles and her numerous visits, underscore the city’s importance on the national stage. This week, Kamala Harris’ return visit to Houston further highlighted her connection to the city as she addressed key issues and engaged with the local community. Together, Harris and Miles are not just changing the course of history—they are embodying the spirit of resilience, friendship, and progress that defines Houston.

