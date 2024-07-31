Free health screenings, affordable immunizations offered before back-to-school season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – In an effort to prepare families heading back to school, Walmart is offering affordable immunizations and health screenings at no cost this weekend.

Nearly 4,600 Walmart pharmacies nationwide will be hosting Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At the event, customers can receive free health screenings including glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings, as well as vision screenings at select locations.

Affordable immunizations, such as flu, HPV, hepatitis, tetanus and more will be available. Additionally, there will be wellness resources and the opportunity to talk to your local pharmacist.

“As a back-to-school destination, Walmart’s Wellness Day provides a unique opportunity for families to streamline health needs and school supply shopping,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s Senior Vice President of Pharmacy. “It’s one of our favorite times of the year and we are thrilled we can provide affordable health options for communities across the country on Wellness Day to help start the school year off strong.”

The company has hosted the event during the back-to-school season since 2014 and have given over 5 million free health screenings.