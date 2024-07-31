Skip to Content
EPC Sheriff: Suspicious circumstances surround teen’s disappearance

Khelsey Dowd
EPCSO
Khelsey Dowd
By
Published 3:46 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) is asking the community for help finding 14-year-old Khelsey Dowd.

According to the sheriff's office, Khelsey was last seen at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 23000 block of Judge Orr Road and there are suspicious circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

The EPCSO said Khelsey was last seen wearing a pink hoodie and dark pants. If you see her, contact the sheriff's office at (719) 390 - 5555.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

