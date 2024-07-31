EPC Sheriff: Missing teen may be in Downtown Colorado Springs or Denver

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) is asking the community for help locating 14-year-old Natalie Battersby.

According to the EPCSO, Natalie left her home on Erich Road on July 25 and has not been seen since.

The sheriff's office said they have received information that Natalie may be in the Denver area or near Downtown Colorado Springs. If you see her, contact the EPCSO at (719) 390 - 5555.