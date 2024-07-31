Driver rescued from SUV after crashing into swimming pool

By Phil Tenser

WESTFIELD, Massachusetts (WMTW) — First responders rescued a driver from an SUV that crashed and became partially submerged in a swimming pool in western Massachusetts this week.

The Westfield Regional Dispatch Center said in a statement that it received multiple calls about the crash on Thursday afternoon. Police, fire and EMS units were dispatched.

“Fortunately, the vehicle came to rest in the shallow end of the pool and was not fully submerged,” the statement said.

Firefighters were able to rescue the driver from the Chevrolet SUV. They were taken to a local hospital.

A crane was used to hoist the vehicle out of the water and load it onto a tow truck.

Officials said the pool could not reopen until it was cleaned and inspected.

The Westfield Regional Dispatch Center’s statement did not specify the address of the incident.

