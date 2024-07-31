CSFD: Structure fire leaves 1 cat dead and 6 dogs recovering from smoke inhalation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a structure fire Wednesday evening on the southeast side of town.

CSFD said when they arrived at the fire, located at 1418 Yosemite Drive, they found a small fire and extinguished it.

Despite the small fire, CSFD said one kitten died in the fire and six dogs were treated for smoke inhalation. The department said three of the dogs were "in very poor shape" when crews arrived but all have regained consciousness and are doing much better.

No further information on the fire is available at this time.