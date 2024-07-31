Skip to Content
News

CSFD: Structure fire leaves 1 cat dead and 6 dogs recovering from smoke inhalation

One of the dogs being treated for smoke inhalation
CSFD
One of the dogs being treated for smoke inhalation
By
New
today at 5:45 PM
Published 5:52 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a structure fire Wednesday evening on the southeast side of town.

CSFD said when they arrived at the fire, located at 1418 Yosemite Drive, they found a small fire and extinguished it.

Despite the small fire, CSFD said one kitten died in the fire and six dogs were treated for smoke inhalation. The department said three of the dogs were "in very poor shape" when crews arrived but all have regained consciousness and are doing much better.

No further information on the fire is available at this time.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content