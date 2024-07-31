Carrie Underwood joining ‘American Idol’ as judge, replacing Katy Perry

By Elizabeth Wagmeister, CNN

(CNN) — Carrie Underwood is returning to her roots. The former “American Idol” winner will join the singing competition as a judge in the new season, according to a source close to the show.

The Grammy-winning country superstar will join ABC’s “Idol” as the replacement for Katy Perry, the source told CNN.

ABC declined to comment. CNN has reached out to a representative for Underwood.

Underwood will join Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, who will both return as judges on the next season of “Idol,” the source added.

Perry announced earlier this year that she would be stepping down from “Idol,” after spending seven seasons on the show.

She announced her departure on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” saying that “American Idol” has “connected me with the heart of America.”

Underwood rose to fame after competing on and winning the fourth season of “American Idol” in 2005.

TMZ was first to report the news of Underwood’s new role on the show.

“American Idol” will begin its 23rd season next year.

