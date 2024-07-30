Skip to Content
Pueblo PD asks citizens to avoid area of Valley Drive and South Drive due to standoff

today at 2:42 PM
Published 2:29 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the public to avoid the area of Valley Drive and South Drive Tuesday afternoon due to a standoff.

The PPD reports there is a heavy police presence in the area.

No further information is available at this time. KRDO13 has a crew at the scene working to learn more and we will update this article once they do.

Valley Drive and South Drive are located on the northwest side of town, just north of Highway 50.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

