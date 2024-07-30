Protesters condemn new policy that restricts families’ access to Massachusetts homeless shelters

By Paul Burton

BOSTON (WBZ) — Advocates and families gathered on Monday to urge lawmakers to take action for homeless families in Massachusetts.

The Right to Shelter Rally gathered on the steps of the Massachusetts State House and urged officials to give families access to emergency assistance in overflow centers.

“We are calling on Governor Healey to rescind her policy that she issued last week that would limit families with children to only five days in overflow shelters,” Massachusetts Coalition for Homeless Kelly Turley said.

On August 1, Massachusetts will prioritize families for shelter system placement if they become homeless because of a no-fault eviction or other sudden circumstances beyond their control. Those who are not prioritized for placement will have a five-day stay limit at a “temporary respite center.”

“This is a dramatic departure of Massachusetts policies, which have provided a right to shelter for children and parents since 1983,” Turley said.

48-year-old Gin Archido says his wife and two children were recently forced to leave Logan Airport after sleeping there for three months. “Of course, I’m afraid. All of us are super sad, you know, ’cause after we hear everything that is going on, basically, they don’t tell us they don’t want us, but it seems that way,” he said.

Arhcido is doing his best to stay positive. “I have a family, and I have a son who just had surgery a month ago, and he is still a baby. Of course, I’m scared,” he said.

“This is, unfortunately, a federal problem, and Congress needs to act. We are reaching and have reached our limit. I’m very focused on making sure that we take the steps and shore up our existing emergency shelter system,” Healey said.

State officials say families who decide to stay at a temporary respite center will be required to wait six months or more for placement in the state’s emergency family shelter system.

