Mental health experts hope to decrease the shortage of mental health help in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A new mental health clinic opened today in North Colorado Springs. The new clinic opening comes as the city struggles with a shortage of mental health resources. This is the first Family Care Center location on the north side of town.

The clinic's mission is to help veterans and first responders who are struggling with mental health issues. When people walk into the new center, they can be seen by therapists, psychiatrists, and psychologists. Employees from the clinic said it's a one-stop shop to get help.

"There's a need in the community for good outpatient mental health care and a really exciting new technology called transcranial magnetic stimulation, which treats hard-to-treat depression with really strong outcomes. Meaning it works in a high percentage of patients. It helps them improve from depression that they've suffered from for many years in most cases," said Chris Ivany, Chief Operating Officer at Family Care Center.

Although the new Family Care Center does focus its efforts on helping veteran and active duty military members, along with first responders, they do serve the entire community. For more information on how to schedule an appointment, you can visit their official website.