Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran, group says

By Kareem El Damanhoury and Helen Regan, CNN

(CNN) — Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh has been killed in the Iranian capital Tehran, Iranian state media Press TV reported Wednesday, citing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Hamas issued a statement shortly after the announcement saying Haniyeh was killed in what it said was an Israeli “raid” on his residence in Tehran after he participated in the inauguration of the new Iranian president.

In response to the claim, the Israeli military said it “doesn’t respond to reports in the foreign media.”

It is not clear precisely when Haniyeh was killed. The new Iranian president was sworn in on Tuesday and Hamas released pictures the same day of Haniyeh meeting Iranian officials in Tehran.

The timing comes at an especially fraught time for the Middle East, with escalating confrontations between Israel and Hezbollah threatening to expand into a wider regional war and as Hamas continues to battle Israel’s military in Gaza.

His killing would be a blow to Hamas, eliminating a key figure who headed up the group’s political operations while living overseas and a key interlocutor with Egyptian and Qatari mediators on the ongoing hostage and ceasefire talks in Gaza.

And it comes as Israel’s relentless bombardment of Gaza has turned much of the coastal enclave into a wasteland and caused a catastrophic humanitarian crisis.

The White House said it has seen the reports of Haniyeh’s death but declined to immediately comment further, according to a spokesperson.

Haniyeh would be the second Hamas senior leader to be killed since the beginning of Israel’s war in Gaza. In January, the group said its deputy head of the political bureau Saleh Al Arouri was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Lebanese capital Beirut. Arouri was considered one of the founding members of the Hamas’s military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades.

However, the group has been able to weather the death of other key leaders before, including slaying of its co-founders Sheikh Ahmed Yassin and Abdel Aziz Rantisi who were killed weeks apart in 2004.

Haniyeh, 62, was born in a refugee camp near Gaza City, and joined Hamas in the late 1980s during the First Intifada, or uprising.

As Hamas grew in power, Haniyeh rose through the ranks – being appointed part of a secret “collective leadership” in 2004. By 2017 he had become chief of the group – and was named a “specially designated global terrorist” by the United States soon after.

Over the years, he has participated in peace talks with former US President Jimmy Carter, and met with other world leaders including the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, and Chinese diplomat Wang Kejian earlier this year.

In April, Israeli airstrikes killed three of Haniyeh’s sons and four of his grandchildren, according to Hamas.

At the time, Haniyeh – who was based in Qatar – insisted their deaths would not affect ongoing ceasefire and hostage talks.

“Whoever thinks that by targeting my kids during the negotiation talks and before a deal is agreed upon that it will force Hamas to back down on its demands, is delusional,” he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.