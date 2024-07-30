Celebrating Sisterhood: Downtown Houston Welcomes the “Greater Sisterhood” Mural

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

July 29, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, alongside the founders of Street Art for Mankind and members of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, is set to unveil the striking “Greater Sisterhood” mural in downtown Houston. This newest addition is part of the Big Art. Bigger Change. initiative, which spans more than a mile from the Hilton Americas Houston Hotel to the Historic District, and another mile from the Buffalo Bayou banks to south downtown. With this unveiling, the campaign proudly boasts a total of 45 murals, each echoing the United Nations General Assembly’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

A Tribute to Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority

The “Greater Sisterhood” mural beautifully encapsulates the spirit and legacy of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, which has dedicated a century to fostering sisterhood, scholarships, and service. This vibrant artwork symbolizes their commitment to combating drowning in vulnerable populations, promoting women’s wellness, enriching youth, and advocating for lifelong education. The mural stands as a testament to the sorority’s profound impact on communities worldwide, celebrating their tireless efforts and enduring contributions.

Commissioner Ellis, Street Art for Mankind,

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Will Unveil Downtown Mural

Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 2:30 p.m.

1302 Dallas St. Houston, 77002

A Global Artistic Collaboration

Local and international artists have come together to create the murals for this campaign, bringing diverse perspectives and unique styles to Houston’s streets. Artists hailing from Afghanistan, Ukraine, Iran, Canada, Mexico, France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Ghana, Italy, Japan, Germany, and Spain have contributed to this initiative. Each mural reflects the SDGs, addressing crucial issues such as gender equality, quality education, climate action, and clean water and sanitation.

Key Figures Behind the Initiative

Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis: A stalwart advocate for community enrichment and public art, Commissioner Ellis has been instrumental in supporting the Big Art. Bigger Change. campaign.

Thibault and Audrey Decker: Founders of Street Art for Mankind, the Deckers have spearheaded efforts to merge art with social impact, creating a platform for artists to address global challenges through their work.

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Members: The sorority’s members continue to inspire and drive change, embodying the values and mission of their organization through active community involvement.

Join the Celebration

The unveiling of the “Greater Sisterhood” mural is more than just an art event; it is a celebration of community, resilience, and global solidarity. Houstonians and visitors alike are invited to witness the mural’s debut and explore the powerful messages conveyed through this public art initiative.

