Biden to open first night of Democratic convention, sources say

(CNN) — The first night of the Democratic National Convention, now less than three weeks away, is expected to feature a keynote speaker previously slated to close the program: President Joe Biden.

Biden is expected to deliver a primetime speech during the opening night of the Chicago convention, according to three sources familiar with the planning, with the evening’s programming centering on Biden’s legacy and achievements. That programming will include highly produced televised content aimed at telling the story of how the country moved beyond the pandemic-era of four years ago, before literally and figuratively passing the baton to his onetime running mate.

“Monday night is Joe’s night,” said a source familiar with the planning. “And then he’ll turn the keys over” to allow the event to focus on Vice President Kamala Harris.

There’s history to such choreography. At the August 2000 convention, outgoing President Bill Clinton helmed the opening night keynote. After a camera crew filmed Clinton’s dramatic, three-minute entrance to the arena, he was welcomed to the lectern with an uproarious applause.

Clinton used the opportunity to highlight the hallmarks of his almost eight years in office before officially passing the torch to his vice president, Al Gore.

Clinton, however, was nearing the end of his second term. Biden, on the other hand, was steered out of the race near its final innings by members of his own party as donations and polls grew grim.

Clinton and former President Barack Obama are tentatively expected to deliver remarks Tuesday, people familiar with the planning said, though schedules are still in flux. High-profile speaking roles for past presidents are customary for them to continue championing the causes of the party. The possibility of speaking roles for former first lady Michelle Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is also under discussion. And Doug Emhoff, the second gentleman, will have a marquee spot, delivering a historic address of his own.

Convention officials stress that, beyond the traditional timelines for the vice presidential pick and the party’s nominee, no programming decisions are final. Harris’ running mate, whom she is expected to announce next week, will speak to the convention on Wednesday night. Harris will close out the convention by formally accepting the party’s nomination on the final night, a speech that will be the biggest moment yet of her presidential campaign.

“Convention is our opportunity to tell our story directly to the American people, rally behind the Democratic nominees, and grow our broad and diverse coalition to defeat Donald Trump,” Matt Hill, a spokesperson for the Democratic National Convention Committee, told CNN.

The convention’s set list is viewed as the who’s who of the Democratic party – highlighting elected officials seen as rising stars, leaders from business and labor, and high-profile endorsements from celebrities, many of whom have reached out proactively to the party since Harris ascended to the top of the ticket.

Over the course of his political career, Biden has spoken at several conventions, but never had one of his own – even when he was the party’s nominee. Biden’s anointing by the party in 2020 became a virtual affair, as he delivered his acceptance speech from a near-empty ballroom in Wilmington, Delaware, in the first year of the pandemic.

