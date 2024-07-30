5 things to know for July 30: Secret Service, Olympics, Veepstakes, Supreme Court, North Korea

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Two meteor showers will light up the sky this week, creating a dazzling display in several corners of the world. The Southern Delta Aquariids were active overnight and the Alpha Capricornids — known for bright fireballs — could bring five meteors per hour tonight.

1. Secret Service

Former President Donald Trump has agreed to sit for an interview with the FBI to provide his “perspective” of the failed assassination attempt this month. This comes as questions remain about the security errors, lapses and missed opportunities to stop Trump’s would-be assassin before the Pennsylvania rally got underway. Text messages released and radio chatter detailed Monday show that law enforcement officers lost sight of the shooter, and further illustrate the confused communications around tracking him at the July 13 event. The Secret Service is adjusting how it approves security plans for all future protected sites and events, according to excerpts of congressional testimony that Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe will deliver today.

2. Olympics

The men’s triathlon event has been postponed until Wednesday due to poor water quality levels in the River Seine. Pollution in the Seine typically jumps after heavy rains like those that recently drenched the French capital. About $1.5 billion was spent trying to clean the river ahead of the Games and Paris officials have made a big show of displaying its suitability. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo swam in the river earlier this month to display her confidence in the water quality. The French sports minister has also gone for a dip in the Seine. If the water levels don’t improve by Wednesday, the original contingency date for the triathlon remains in place for Friday, August 2.

3. Veepstakes

Democrats are eagerly awaiting to see whom Vice President Kamala Harris picks as her running mate as a few contenders appear to be rising to the forefront. Polling and extensive research is underway for Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are also seen as prospective running mates. On Monday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper took himself out of consideration in a sign the accelerated search has entered a new phase. Harris’ decision on a running mate could come within a week, two people familiar with the matter said, with her goal to make an announcement before August 7.

4. Supreme Court

President Joe Biden called for major Supreme Court reforms Monday in a speech marking the anniversary of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Biden’s proposals — a constitutional amendment stripping the president of immunity for crimes committed while in office, term limits for Supreme Court justices, and a binding code of conduct for the high court — stand little chance of going anywhere with a divided Congress. Vice President Kamala Harris endorsed Biden’s call for reforms, saying the changes would “restore confidence in the Court” and “strengthen our democracy” in a statement released by the campaign. Former President Donald Trump slammed the proposal, calling it a “typical Biden con.”

5. North Korea

New intelligence indicates North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s daughter, Kim Ju Ae, is secretly undergoing succession training to prime her for taking control of the secretive country. She is believed to be 10-12 years old and is the second child of the North Korean leader. There is historical precedent for Kim to identify his successor so early on because that’s what his father, Kim Jong Il, did with him, according to analysts. The Kim family’s rule in North Korea stretches back to 1948 when Kim Il Sung came to power in the aftermath of World War II. South Korea’s National Intelligence Service also believes Kim’s health may have deteriorated, with reporters saying he has been showing symptoms of high blood pressure and diabetes.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Flash flooding hits Dollywood theme park

It’s blowing up a storm in parts of Tennessee. Dolly Parton’s theme park was soaked in murky floodwaters from a torrential downpour.

Google’s Olympics ad went viral for all the wrong reasons

To critics online, this Google advertisement appeared to be the latest example of a Big Tech company being disconnected from real people.

Drop bears: The true history of a fake Australian animal

Many countries have a creature that is rumored to exist but is never seen. In Australia, legend has it that creepy koalas drop unexpectedly from trees.

Dog’s unlikely friendship delights the internet

A chihuahua and a postman have amassed thousands of followers after the dog’s owner started posting their daily ritual.

‘Biohazard’ prompts United Airlines flight diversion

Things went south on this United Airlines flight after a gross incident triggered an unplanned, early landing.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$175,000

That’s how much Princess Leia’s “Return of the Jedi” bikini recently fetched at auction. The iconic golden bikini, famously worn by Carrie Fisher, has become a beloved costume among “Star Wars” fans. It has also attracted criticism for sexualizing Fisher and her character.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“We won, and everyone knows it.”

— Venezuela’s opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, rejecting Nicolas Maduro’s reelection on Monday. Protests erupted across Venezuela after Maduro was declared the winner at a ceremony by the National Electoral Council, which is stacked with Maduro allies, and which hasn’t yet issued final vote tallies from Sunday’s election. Maduro is facing accusations of electoral fraud, with the US among regional leaders that have raised questions about the validity of the result.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

Dragonflies swarm beach

A rare swarm of dragonflies descended upon beachgoers in Rhode Island! Watch the stunning video here

