Man facing federal charges in firebombing of UC Berkeley police vehicle

By Tim Fang

California (KPIX) — An East Bay man is facing multiple federal charges after allegedly firebombing a patrol car on the University of California, Berkeley campus last month, officials said.

The Northern District of California U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday that a federal jury returned charges against Casey Robert Goonan, a 34-year-old with ties to Oakland and Pleasant Hill, in connection with the June 1 incident.

Goonan is facing the following charges:

• Maliciously Damaging or Destroying Property Belonging to an Institution Receiving Federal Financial Assistance by Means of Fire or an Explosive • Maliciously Damaging or Destroying Property Used in or Affecting Interstate Commerce by Means of Fire or an Explosive • Possession of an Unregistered Firearm

Prosecutors said Goonan pled not guilty to the charges Friday morning.

According to the indictment, Goonan went to the Berkeley campus in the early morning hours carrying a shopping bag containing six Molotov cocktails. Goonan then placed the bag underneath the fuel tank of a marked patrol vehicle and ignited the devices.

Officials credit the rapid response of police officers from preventing an explosion, but the vehicle was declared a total loss.

If convicted, Goonan faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a minimum of five years in prison on each arson charge and a maximum of 10 years in prison on the charge of possessing an unregistered firearm.

Goonan remains in custody without bail at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 17.

