Hero lifeguard recovering from spinal injuries after rescuing 7-year-old boy

By Tom George

HOLLY SPRINGS, North Carolina (WTVD) — A Holly Springs teenage lifeguard is recovering after nearly losing his life to save a 7-year-old boy from drowning. The community is now rallying behind the lifeguard being hailed a hero.

Youssef Bounagui has been at WakeMed for over a week. It’s been very difficult for him, as he’s going to have to learn to walk again. But he told ABC11 this was his purpose in life and it was all worth it.

“I would do it a thousand times. You know, you put me in a situation again. I’m going to do it. Even if you were to tell me I’m going to get hurt, you know, I’m still going to do it.,” Bounagui said.

Speaking from his hospital bed, Bounagui said he doesn’t remember much from last Wednesday. As a pool manager at 12 Oaks Country Club in Holly Springs, he was filling in as a lifeguard when he saw a 7-year-old who needed help.

“I went into the water. I got injured. Hit my neck. So I hit my head, hit my legs pretty bad. And even with that, I still swam to the kid and I got him out with my injuries and then I passed out or whatnot and my lifeguard went and saved me,” he said.

Bounagui saved the boy’s life, but he faced severe head trauma, lost teeth, and a spinal cord injury.

“I’m not able to stand, walk. I can’t move. My legs are troublesome… they’re very, very weak. But at least I can move them a little bit, which is a little bit motivating to us, but, you know,” he said.

But it’s the support from his family and the community that keeps him going.

His goal is to one day become a Raleigh Firefighter.

“I’ve always told my dad since I’ve been growing up, my purpose in life is to help people,” Bounagui said.

He also hopes one day he can meet the 7-year-old he saved and hopes as he grows up, he also realizes the gift life is.

“My message to him is to look back at this moment and think of it as a blessing and I want him to return the favor one day, to help somebody else in need,” Bounagui said.

The family has set up an online fundraiser to help with Youssef’s medical expenses.

