Fort Bend County Libraries Offer Free ‘Big Interview’ Training for Job Seekers

By Lisa Valadez

July 29, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Fort Bend County Libraries now offers “Big Interview,” an interactive online resource designed to help job seekers improve their interview skills and boost confidence. This tool is ideal for recent graduates, military service members transitioning to civilian life, or anyone making a career change.

Upcoming Demonstrations

Free demonstrations of “Big Interview” will be held in August at various library branches:

– Fulshear Branch Library: Wednesday, August 14, 11:00 am

– Cinco Ranch Branch Library: Thursday, August 15, 10:30 am

– Mission Bend Branch Library: Wednesday, August 21, 6:00 pm

– Sienna Branch Library: Tuesday, August 27, 2:00 pm

– University Branch Library: Wednesday, August 28, 6:00 pm

Registration is required for all sessions.

About Big Interview:

“Big Interview” provides comprehensive interview training based on real-world scenarios and hiring practices. It includes:

– Mock interviews tailored to specific careers, industries, and experience levels.

– A library of commonly asked questions from over 100 industries.

– Immediate feedback on responses with suggestions for improvement.

– Over 200 video lessons and expert insights.

– Tools for resumé evaluation and improvement, including tips for passing AI screening systems.

Library cardholders can access “Big Interview” remotely via the Fort Bend County Libraries website by navigating to the “Research” tab, then “Digital Resources & Databases,” and selecting “Career & Job Help”.

The demonstrations are free and open to the public. To register, visit Fort Bend County Libraries’ website and click on “Classes & Events.” For more details, call FBCL’s Communications Office at 281-633-4734.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.