Lady Gaga introduces Michael Polansky as her fiancé in Paris

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Wedding bells may soon be ringing for Lady Gaga.

The actress and singer introduced Michael Polanksy, her boyfriend of four years, as “my fiancé” to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, who Lady Gaga met while attending an Olympic swimming competition on Sunday, as seen in a video posted to the PM’s TikTok page.

The Oscar-winner was in Paris over the weekend to perform during the 2024 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony.

CNN has reached out to a representative for Lady Gaga for comment.

Lady Gaga and Polansky, a tech entrepreneur, first went public with their romance on Instagram during Super Bowl weekend in 2020.

While the pair have notoriously been private throughout their relationship, Lady Gaga has shared some insight into their romance on her social media pages.

“When your bf sends you all the flowers in Rome for your birthday,” she wrote on Instagram in 2021, showcasing an elaborate floral arrangement that Polanksy gave her for her birthday. “I love you honey. I can’t wait to be home with you and our dogs, that’s all I need.”

She also made a rare comment alluding to Polanksy during an interview with the Hollywood Reporter that same year.

“My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life,” she said at the time.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.