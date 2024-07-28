Israel says Hezbollah will ‘pay the price’ after blaming it for attack on soccer field that killed 12 children

By Rob Picheta, Michael Schwartz and Catherine Nicholls, CNN

(CNN) — Israel vowed Hezbollah will “pay the price” after blaming the Lebanese militant group for a rocket attack in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that killed 12 children, touching off fears once again that an all-out war would envelop the region.

Hezbollah says it “firmly denies” it was behind the strike, the deadliest to hit Israel or Israeli-controlled territory since the October 7 attacks.

Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes against Hezbollah targets “deep inside Lebanese territory” and along the border overnight Sunday, according to a statement from the military on Sunday morning. It was not immediately clear whether there were any casualties from those strikes.

And on a visit to the town of Majdal Shams near the Syrian and Lebanese borders, where the rocket attack left children and teenagers dead on Saturday, Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant pledged a heavy response.

“Hezbollah is responsible for this and they will pay the price,” Gallant said. In an earlier statement from his office, he added: “We will hit the enemy hard.”

The Saturday attacks on the region involved “approximately 30 projectiles” crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory, in a barrage Israel’s military quickly blamed on the Iran-backed militant group.

It killed 12 children and left 44 people injured, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

The children killed in the strike had been playing on a soccer field, according to a list from Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and residents who spoke to CNN. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday backed Israel’s assessment, saying “every indication” suggested the strike was a rocket fired by Hezbollah.

Some 20,000 Druze Arabs live in the Golan Heights, an area Israel seized from Syria in 1967 during the Six-Day War and annexed in 1981. Considered occupied territory under international law and UN Security Council resolutions, the area is also home to about 50,000 Israeli Jewish settlers.

Most Druze there identify as Syrian and have rejected offers of Israeli citizenship. The Regional Council of Majdal Shams said Sunday that none of the 12 children killed had Israeli citizenship.

Hundreds of mourners lined streets on Sunday for a funeral procession honouring the victims of the strike. People dressed in black sang as white coffins were carried to a funeral home, with others carrying flower wreaths.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid spoke at the funeral, saying “the children who died on that football field could have been any of our children. Therefore, they are indeed the children of each of us. These are our children.”

But a number of residents berated far-right Israeli minister Bezalel Smotrich at the event, crowding the finance minister and demanding he leave. Smotrich was eventually ushered away by security.

Fears of wider war spread

Israel and Hezbollah have been trading rocket fire on a near-daily basis since Hamas’ attacks on Israel on October 7, and those exchanges have become increasingly volatile, sparking fears on several occasions that Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza would spiral into a conflict on multiple fronts across the Middle East.

While Hezbollah admitted striking the Golan Heights on Saturday, it rejected responsibility for the attack on Majdal Shams.

“We confirm that the Islamic Resistance has no connection to the incident whatsoever and firmly denies all false claims in this regard,” a statement read.

Hezbollah’s head of media relations unit, Mohammad Afif, told CNN on Sunday the militant group was in a “state of mobilization,” and had vacated some military posts as a result of Israel’s airstrikes overnight. He did not provide further details on the location or the number of the positions involved.

Israel’s initial overnight response appeared to stop short of the kind of attack that would launch an all-out war, but it gave rise to an incredibly tense day in the region.

Iran on Sunday warned Israel against “any new adventures” aimed at Lebanon, in a statement issued by foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani. The statement said Israel “does not have the minimum moral authority to comment and judge about the incident that happened in Majdal Shams area, and the claims of this regime against others will not be heard either.”

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday announced he was cutting short by several hours his visit to the United States and returning to Israel because of the attack, and said he would convene a security cabinet meeting immediately upon his return.

The prime minister said he was “shocked” by the attack. “I can say that the State of Israel will not be silent about this. We will not put this off the agenda,” he said.

