Lawmakers may revisit state pension system as indicted former officer Jeffrey Vappie gets $6,000 a month

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — Former New Orleans Police Department officer Jeffrey Vappie is going to collect more than $6,000 a month for the rest of his life, according to the Municipal Police Employees Retirement System.

That’s what his state pension is after retiring from the NOPD days before being indicted on federal charges.

The MPERS is where NOPD officers get their pensions.

Vappie retired from the NOPD late last month amid a Public Integrity Bureau investigation.

Vappie was indicted by a grand jury on charges of wire fraud and false statements. The false statement deals with denying a romantic relationship with his boss, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

The state will pay him a gross monthly benefit in the amount of $6,195.53 for the rest of his life. He will still get this pension even if the Public Integrity Bureau finds him in violation and even if he is convicted for those federal crimes.

