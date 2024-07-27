Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Lawmakers may revisit state pension system as indicted former officer Jeffrey Vappie gets $6,000 a month

By
Published 11:57 AM

By Travers Mackel

Click here for updates on this story

    NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — Former New Orleans Police Department officer Jeffrey Vappie is going to collect more than $6,000 a month for the rest of his life, according to the Municipal Police Employees Retirement System.

That’s what his state pension is after retiring from the NOPD days before being indicted on federal charges.

The MPERS is where NOPD officers get their pensions.

Vappie retired from the NOPD late last month amid a Public Integrity Bureau investigation.

Vappie was indicted by a grand jury on charges of wire fraud and false statements. The false statement deals with denying a romantic relationship with his boss, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

The state will pay him a gross monthly benefit in the amount of $6,195.53 for the rest of his life. He will still get this pension even if the Public Integrity Bureau finds him in violation and even if he is convicted for those federal crimes.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content