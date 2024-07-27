Groups demonstrate in downtown Baltimore against investing in gas infrastructure

By Hannah Hoffman

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — A coalition of groups demonstrated Thursday in downtown Baltimore over gas.

The coalition, including members of CASA, the Climate Action Network and the Maryland PIRG Foundation, called on Maryland’s utilities to stop investing in gas infrastructure.

A report from the Office of the People’s Counsel found gas utility spending increased the rates for Baltimore Gas and Electric and Columbia gas customers. Advocates said the state should focus its attention on electric and clean energy.

“Marylanders are already making the switch away from gas because of the benefits economically, as well as for their health and the planet,” said Emily Scarr with Maryland PIRG. “Gas furnaces are simply not the best technology anymore. And when we see moving away, the cost for folks who are using gas continues to escalate.”

Representatives from CASA said outside of the economic impact, there is also an environmental impact of gas.

“We don’t want to pay for the thing that’s exacerbating climate change,” said Jose Coronado Flores, a climate research and policy analyst for CASA. “A lot of the immigrant community that is coming to the United States is actually leaving their countries due to extreme climate conditions, hurricanes, storms, droughts. They’re coming over here to pay huge rates, to continue polluting and continue heating the earth.”

In a statement to 11 News, BGE responded, saying:

“More than 700,000 customers depend on BGE every day for safe and reliable natural gas service, and that number continues to grow each year. BGE has legal and regulatory obligations, at both the state and federal levels, to maintain its system while also making investments to enhance safety, reliability, and resiliency for customers. BGE is strongly supportive of the State of Maryland’s decarbonization goals, with initiatives underway to reduce emissions for our customers and our company operations. These efforts include enhancements to the EmPOWER Maryland programs to increase greenhouse gas emissions savings and promote electrification, support for distributed energy resources including renewable energy and batteries, and pilot programs for networked geothermal and decarbonized fuels that can contribute to the evolution of the gas business model. “Our commitment to maintaining and enhancing the gas system contributes to BGE’s goal of net-zero operations by 2050, and also aligns with our strong support for the state-level decarbonization goals. BGE’s investments reduce overall emissions by eliminating leaks and help prepare the gas system for alternative fuels that will likely have a vital role in ensuring Maryland’s energy transformation is achievable, affordable, and equitable–with the lowest risk. In addition, work toward an integrated energy system–robust electrification, with natural gas or alternative fuel backup for the coldest days–positions Maryland to achieve its emissions goals more quickly and affordably. “The exact path forward, though, is still undecided. Policy decisions ultimately reside with the Maryland General Assembly, which has yet to weigh in definitively on the long-term role of natural gas in our state. BGE will adhere to those policy decisions when they are made, and follow subsequent regulatory direction from the Maryland Public Service Commission.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.