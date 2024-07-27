Bermuda’s Flora Duffy aims to defend her triathlon gold to cap off an emotional comeback

By Patrick Snell, CNN

(CNN) — When it comes to the highs and lows of professional sport, Bermuda’s first ever Olympic champion has experienced it all in recent years.

Flora Duffy made history at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games by winning gold in the triathlon. It was a life-changing moment for both her and her country which has a population of just under 64,000.

“It was an incredible day in Tokyo to win Bermuda’s first ever gold medal. Such a surreal moment. I think it continues to soak in as the days and years go by. But it was a huge moment for Bermuda. Particularly in a tough time because Covid was still going on and it really united the island and everyone was so proud to celebrate,” Duffy said.

“There were lots of celebrations on the island. There are quite a few things named after me there now, which is just really cool and really special,” she added.

But Duffy would go from the euphoria of that historic triumph to the utter despair she faced due to a persistent knee injury following a tear to her patella tendon. The Olympic champion couldn’t compete at all last year much to her frustration but at no point did she give up hope of making it to Paris.

“It was certainly a very up and down three years in between the games, with having a really bad knee injury and not racing at all in 2023. That was certainly not in the plan. But training has gone pretty well the last few months. And I think I’m in pretty good shape and excited to get out there. I’m kind of going in a little bit under the radar, even though I’m the reigning champion because of my injury,” she said.

Duffy admits she went through a highly challenging period in her life. It became a race against time to be ready for Paris with Flora at one point even considering the possibility of retirement. The women’s triathlon is scheduled to be held in Paris on Wednesday

“I definitely did. If you spoke to me this time last year in 2023, you’d probably get a very different person. It was a hugely challenging time, and I had to have some pretty serious conversations with those in my inner circle my coach, my husband,” Duffy said.

And it’s that inner circle along with her own self-belief that Flora credits helping her through the ordeal.

“I’ve (got) a lot of great people around me that helped me get through that. I think racing in Paris was one of the big things that kind of got me through that, that tough period and just really kept giving me hope to keep on with all the rehab and just kind of believing that my knee would heal, and I’d be able to get back to training again,” the Bermudian said.

The triathlon is one of the most challenging endurance tests there is. It comprises a 1,500-meter swim, a 40-kilometer cycle with a 10-kilometer run to finish it all off. And these Paris Games also bring with them another challenge – the quality of the water in the River Seine where triathletes are scheduled to compete.

In the build-up to the Games, official testing showed E. coli bacteria levels above acceptable levels on most days between early June and early July, potentially exposing athletes to serious health risks.

Duffy though took part in a test event last year in the Seine and is reassured by the fact she didn’t get sick.

“The water seemed fine,” said the 36-year-old. “The biggest issue for me was more thinking about the current and the dynamics that adds to the race portion of the swim. I’m confident we will be able to swim. I look forward to it.”

Duffy added, “I mean, it’s an iconic venue, right there where the triathlon is. I’m confident that everyone is doing what needs to be done to ensure that the water quality is up to par.”

Official data however shows one-off rainfall events can quickly cause E. coli levels to spike again, a scenario that could impact the 3 stages of a triathlon.

“It’s a possibility that might happen, but it’s not something we can control,” Duffy conceded. “So, you just kind of have to prepare mentally for both scenarios of racing the triathlon as per normal or perhaps racing a duathlon.”

When asked about that potentially compromising the integrity of the Games, Duffy responded, “Yeah, I think that would certainly change it. You want to go there and race a triathlon and hopefully, the medalists will win in triathlon. I think in a duathlon that would probably look a slightly different way. I’m pretty confident there will be a swim. And if there’s not, you’re still racing in Paris at the Olympics and an iconic venue in a beautiful city with friends and family there, which will still make it an amazing day,” she added.

However these Games turn out for Flora, emotions are certain to be running high as she targets another podium finish having already decided this will be her fifth and final Olympics.

“It’s been a big portion of my life preparing for an Olympics and racing at Olympics. I think I’m going to try and bottle up all of those emotions and use them for a positive on race day. And I think regardless of the outcome of the race, just to know that the Olympics has given me so much and changed my worldm” she said. “So regardless, I’m just going to enjoy it and just soak it all up slowly.”

Competing in the triathlon is all about going the distance, something Duffy knows only too well as she prepares for what she hopes will be one final and memorable Olympics swan song.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.