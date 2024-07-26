Man accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie pleads not guilty to federal terrorism-related counts, lawyer says

By Nicki Brown, CNN

(CNN) — The man accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie was charged with three federal terrorism-related counts, according to a grand jury indictment unsealed Wednesday.

Hadi Matar is charged with committing an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries, attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and providing material support to terrorists.

He pleaded not guilty, attorney Nathaniel Barone said.

In August 2022, Rushdie was stabbed several times onstage shortly before he was due to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in New York. Matar has already pleaded not guilty to state charges of second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault in connection with the stabbing.

Federal authorities allege in the unsealed grand jury indictment that Matar attempted to provide material support and resources – including “himself, and services” to “a designated foreign terrorist organization, namely, Hizbollah,” according to the four-page indictment.

The indictment alleges Matar “did knowingly attempt to kill, and did knowingly maim, commit an assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and assault with a dangerous weapon, a person within the United States.” It does not mention Rushdie by name.

In a news release, the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York said Matar did this in an attempt “to carry out a fatwa calling for the execution of Rushdie, which he understood was endorsed by Hizbollah.”

Matar was motivated, in part, by a 2006 speech given by Hizbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah, in which Nasrallah endorsed the fatwa calling for Rushdie’s death, which was originally issued in 1989, the statement from the US Attorney’s office said.

Matar recently rejected a state plea deal that would have tied in a federal terrorism-related charge and reduced his state prison sentence.

Barone previously told CNN his client “has maintained his innocence, not only on the state charges, but will continue to maintain his innocence on the federal charges as well.”

“In addition, Mr. Matar will exercise any and all of his fundamental and constitutional rights in defending this matter to the fullest,” Barone said.

Matar’s next appearance in federal court is scheduled for August 7. If convicted of the federal charges, he could face life in prison, his attorney said.

Matar is due to appear in state court in October when his trial on state charges will begin, according to Barone.

Rushdie, 77, has garnered widespread acclaim and scrutiny for his literary work. His fourth novel, “The Satanic Verses,” drew condemnation from some Muslims who found it to be sacrilegious.

The late Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who described the book as an insult to Islam and Prophet Mohammed, issued the religious decree, or fatwa, calling for Rushdie’s death in 1989.

This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN’s Nouran Salahieh and Steve Almasy contributed to this report.

