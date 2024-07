PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says that southbound I25 is closed Between Exit 102: Eagleridge Boulevard and Exit 100B: 29th Street (Pueblo) at Mile Point 102.

It is unclear how long the closure will last.

The Pueblo Police Department says that a motorcyclist and a semi-truck were involved in the accident. The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital for their injuries.

This is a developing story.