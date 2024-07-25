San Diego Padres’ Dylan Cease throws second no-hitter in franchise history

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — San Diego Padres pitcher Dylan Cease threw the second no-hitter in franchise history in the team’s 3-0 victory over the Nationals in Washington, DC, on Thursday.

The 28-year-old struck out nine but walked three batters. He got Nationals All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams to fly out to right field to secure the no-hitter.

After the final out, teammates mobbed Cease on the pitching mound to celebrate the momentous occasion.

Cease threw 114 pitches, one over his season high.

In a postgame interview, he said team manager Mike Shildt came over to him and said “nice job” while at 95 pitches. Cease then responded that he “felt great” and has thrown more pitches this season.

“Thankfully they let me talk him (Shildt) into it, and here we are,” Cease continued with a smile on his face.

Joe Musgrove threw the franchise’s first no-hitter in 2021.

This is the second no-hitter this season, the first since Houston Astros’ Ronel Blanco threw one in April.

Cease, who was traded to the Padres before the season from the Chicago White Sox, came into Thursday’s game with a 9-8 record and a 3.59 ERA.

