Harris says she told Netanyahu to get ceasefire deal done while pledging ‘unwavering’ support for Israel

(CNN) — Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday touted her “unwavering” support for Israel while saying she told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu it is time to get a ceasefire “deal done,” adding that she “will not be silent” about the suffering in Gaza.

Her remarks provided one of the clearest explanations yet of her views on the conflict as she warned Netanyahu’s government that it matters how the war is conducted.

“There has been hopeful movement in the talks to secure an agreement on this deal. And as I just told Prime Minister Netanyahu it is time to get this deal done. So to everyone who has been calling for a ceasefire, and to everyone who yearns for peace, I see you and I hear you,” Harris told reporters in remarks after the meeting.

Recalling the details the US-backed deal proposed, Harris said that “it is time for this war to end and end in a way where Israel is secure, all the hostages are released, the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can exercise their right to freedom, dignity and self-determination.”

