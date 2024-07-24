More than 15 cats left on rural Logan County road inside cages in second incident this year

By Meghan Mosley

LOGAN COUNTY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A litter of kittens were found on the side of a rural Logan County road on Saturday, leading nonprofits to raise a red flag on the issue.

For the second time this year, cats were dumped on the road in Logan County. The litter of more than 15 cats was left on the side of the road in crates as rain poured down this weekend.

“I’m thankful I saw them when I did, because I don’t think they would’ve lasted out here much longer,” Kaycee Chance, the operations director of the Free to Live Animal Sanctuary. “They were very cold. They were all soaking wet, sitting in their own feces, their own urine.”

The sanctuary said they are already over capacity and can’t save them all. But they feel obligated to when the animals are in desperate need of care.

“We are probably receiving anywhere from 50 to 100 intake requests a day,” Chance said.

Another nonprofit in Logan County is stepping up to help. Helping Community Paws and Claws is working to find out who dumped the cats, offering a $700 reward and raising awareness on neutering animals.

“Just enraged me because there’s other options. We’ve been trying to educate people how important it is to spay and neuter your animals,” Lisa New with Paws and Claws said.

The problem also stems from not having a shelter in the rural area, leaving many to abandon their animals.

“It’s like trying to empty the ocean with a bucket of water, and it just feels very tough sometimes,” Chance said.

No matter what is contributing to the problem, nonprofits said owners need to stop dumping animals.

“Unti we collectively, as a community, decide we can’t do this anymore, the problem is not going to get better. Every time we have a dump like this, it’s just a reminder that people aren’t taking it seriously, and the consequences are devastating,” Chance said.

