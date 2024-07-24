Skip to Content
Can you believe Colorado Springs has 24 Humpty Dumpty eggs across the city?

today at 4:53 PM
Published 6:15 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--There are now more of the famous Humpty Dumpty statues in Colorado Springs. If you go visit the Plaza of the Rockies you will see three new of the eggztravant art pieces. 

Colorado Springs is the biggest collector of the eggs in the country. Until this week, Colorado Springs had 21 Humpty Dumpties spread out across the city.

Now, with these additional three, there are two dozen eggs. The new eggs are placed on top of the Plaza of The Rockies Building.  

Artist Kimber Fiebiger said before she creates the eggs, she first comes up with their names. So the three new eggs go by the names, Eggxploer, Robin Egg, and Free Range Egg. 

"They have to be a pun. So it's Robin Egg, Robin really has a horn. And like that, the Renaissance guy is Eggxplorer because he's got a world map and a telescope. So he's Eggxplorer. So I think of the pun. And then the egg follows," Fiebiger said.

Fiebiger has made six new eggs for the City of Colorado Springs and she delivered them about a month ago. So, the city will soon have three new eggs around town within the next couple of months.

Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13.

