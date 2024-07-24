Biden to deliver Oval Office address on decision not to seek reelection as Harris and Trump hit the trail

By Michael Williams, Kayla Tausche and MJ Lee, CNN

Washington (CNN) — President Joe Biden’s address to the nation Wednesday evening will serve not only to explain his shocking decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race but will carry an element of poignancy as he begins the closing chapter of his presidency and half-century in public service.

He’s no longer the presumptive Democratic nominee trying to convince the nation that he still has the stamina and faculties to take on former President Donald Trump in an election in which, as he has warned, nothing less than democracy itself is in the balance. Instead, he’s now a lame-duck, having thrown his political weight behind his vice president, Kamala Harris, after being convinced by fellow Democrats that he is politically incapable of seeking a second term in office. His speech at 8 p.m. ET will be his first extensive remarks since his announcement Sunday that he was not running and will serve as the first time many Americans see him since he tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

The president intends to use the prime-time remarks to reveal to the American people how he arrived at the painful decision, sources told CNN, which he said in his letter Sunday he believed was “in the best interest of my party and the country.”

Oval Office addresses have historically been serious moments for presidents to speak to the American people at times of national crisis or to make major policy announcements. It will be only the fourth time Biden has addressed the nation from the setting as president. And it’s the second time in just 10 days, following Biden’s remarks to the country earlier this month following the assassination attempt against Trump. He’s also used the setting to speak about Hamas’ attack on Israel last year and to laud the passage of a bipartisan budget agreement.

Biden, who returned to the White House on Tuesday after testing negative for Covid-19, began drafting his highly anticipated address while isolating with the virus in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, senior officials told CNN. Like all of Biden’s public speeches throughout his presidency, officials expect this address will be a work in progress up until delivery.

How much Biden focuses on what he views as his core achievements of his three-and-a-half years in the office he sought for several decades — versus how much he details his to-do list for the six months before he leaves the White House — is still being decided, officials said.

The president and his longtime communications aide, Mike Donilon, began early work on the speech shortly after Biden went public with his decision to exit the race, after three weeks of mounting intraparty pressure. (Donilon, a former pollster, played an instrumental role in presenting the data that informed Biden’s decision to step aside.)

Harris, who quickly secured the backing of enough delegates to win the Democratic nomination, hit the campaign trail Tuesday in the key battleground state of Wisconsin, where she sought to draw a contrast with Trump. The former president will hold his first campaign rally since Biden dropped out in North Carolina on Wednesday.

As Harris visited campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday, Biden briefly called in, vowing “to get as much done as I possibly can” in his remaining time in office.

And while the party moves on from Biden’s candidacy — reassigning high-profile fundraisers from coast to coast to the Harris camp — it is also trying to cement his legacy.

Biden himself is expected to turn his attention in the coming days and weeks to the legacy of his one-term presidency. But, as one source told CNN, with the decision to drop out of the 2024 race only days old, such discussions have not begun in earnest.

Asked by a reporter what the country should expect during his address as he disembarked Air Force One on Tuesday, Biden responded: “Watch and listen.”

