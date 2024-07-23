Research says Colorado will have a high percentage of nurse shortage by 2030

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- The American Association of Colleges of Nurses recently ran the numbers. They project that by the year 2030 Colorado will be one of the top five states feeling the strain.

Colleges in Colorado Springs said they're doing their part to help fill in the gap when it comes to the nurse shortage.

According to recent research, the reason why we're seeing a bigger gap now is because nurses left the field after the pandemic, but it looks like there will also be a shortage when it comes to healthcare workers overall.

The Colorado Workforce Development Council says they've identified a shortage of 56,000 entry-level and mid-level healthcare workers by the year 2026.

Pikes Peak State College in Colorado Springs believes that one of the reasons why we're experiencing a shortage is because once nurses graduate they tend to leave the state. But they have other ideas as to what could be behind it too.

"We have a high percentage of what we would call baby boomer nurses that are trying to retire or and with that leaves a huge gap in seasoned nursing nurses in our workforce," said Carmen Luttrell with Pikes Peak State College.

According to the research North Dakota, Texas, Florida, and Nevada will also have a high percentage of nurse shortages.