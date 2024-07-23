Houston Immigration and Employment Lawyer Jacob Monty Joins Prestigious James Beard Foundation Board of Trustees

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

July 23, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Monty and Ramirez LLP proudly announce that Jacob Monty, a distinguished Houston immigration and employment lawyer, has been appointed to the James Beard Foundation® Board of Trustees. This prestigious honor highlights Monty’s commitment to the culinary arts and his dedication to promoting diversity and equity in the food industry.

The James Beard Foundation: A Culinary Beacon

For more than three decades, the James Beard Foundation has been the cornerstone of America’s food culture, celebrating and elevating the people who shape our culinary landscape. What began as a celebration of gastronomy has evolved into a powerful voice advocating for a sustainable and equitable food future. The Foundation’s mission, encapsulated in its mantra “Good Food for Good®,” is realized through the esteemed James Beard Awards, various industry and community-focused programs, advocacy initiatives, partnerships, and nationwide events.

Jacob Monty: A Champion for Houston’s Culinary Scene

“I am deeply honored and look forward to serving as a trustee of the James Beard Foundation,” said Jacob Monty. “This is an excellent opportunity to support and promote the people who play a large role in making Houston the exciting, outstanding, and diverse community that it is.”

As a trustee, Monty will play a crucial role in shaping the Foundation’s future initiatives, with a special focus on highlighting Houston’s rich and diverse culinary scene. His involvement is expected to bring national attention to Houston’s vibrant food culture, boosting tourism and driving economic growth for the city’s independent restaurants. This appointment further cements Houston’s reputation as a premier culinary destination.

A Legal Luminary with a Heart for the Community

Jacob Monty, the founder and managing partner of Monty and Ramirez LLP, has been a leading figure in immigration, labor, and employment law for over two decades. His expertise is particularly recognized among employers with large Hispanic workforces, including professional baseball teams, grocery store and restaurant chains, and construction companies.

Beyond his professional achievements, Monty is a dedicated civic leader. He has held presidential and gubernatorial appointments and has taken on leadership roles in numerous community and professional organizations. His civic engagement underscores his commitment to enhancing the quality of life in Houston and beyond.

A Bright Future for Houston’s Culinary Landscape

Jacob Monty’s appointment to the James Beard Foundation Board of Trustees is a significant milestone for Houston. It not only acknowledges his professional and civic contributions but also promises a brighter future for the city’s culinary industry. Through his leadership, Houston’s food scene will gain national recognition, fostering a robust, inclusive, and sustainable culinary community.

Houston Style Magazine readers, for more information about the James Beard Foundation and its initiatives, visit: James Beard Foundation. To Visit Monty and Ramirez, visit: montyramirezlaw.com

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.