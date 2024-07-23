Colorado Democratic Party endorses Vice President Kamala Harris

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Tuesday, the Colorado Democratic Party announced that it has "overwhelmingly" voted to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

The party said in a release that Harris won over 95 percent of the State Central Committee’s voting members’ support for her candidacy, and 95 percent of Colorado’s delegates to the Democratic National Convention pledged to support her nomination.

“Colorado Democrats are united, fired up, and ready to deliver our state for Vice President Kamala Harris,” Shad Murib, Colorado Democratic Party Chair said. “Already, Vice President Harris has won endorsements from our entire federal delegation and statewide Democrats, as well as elected Democrats at all levels, including grassroots leaders and activists across the state. There’s no one better prepared to prosecute the case against convicted felon Donald Trump than Vice President Harris, and our endorsement makes it clear that Colorado Democrats are ready to elect her this fall.”

Following President Biden’s announcement that he would be withdrawing from the 2024 race, the Colorado Democratic Party released the following statement on July 21, 2024:

“President Biden’s decision to step out of this race is a stunning act of courage and patriotism that is all too lacking in American politics these days. President Biden's decades of service have made this country better off, and he has been a friend of Colorado, creating hundreds of thousands of new jobs, designating Camp Hale as a national monument, keeping Space Command in Colorado Springs, and cutting the cost of living for working people. From his time as Senator to being the most effective President in modern history, our country has seen tremendous growth and success as a result of his leadership. On behalf of the entire Colorado Democratic Party, we express our enormous gratitude to President Biden,” said Shad Murib, Colorado Democratic Party Chair.