UH suspends football wide receiver after domestic abuse arrest

By Sunshine Kuhia Smith

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KITV) — University of Hawaii Warrior Football wide receiver Steven McBride was arrested Saturday on suspicion of abuse of a family member.

Honolulu police say the 22-year-old assaulted his 21-year-old girlfriend in front of their child. The incident happened at about 5:00 in the morning.

The University of Hawaii released the following statement after learning of the arrest:

“The University of Hawaiʻi takes any allegation of domestic violence very seriously. The university can confirm that Steven McBride is a student-athlete on the 2024-2025 football roster and that UH has received notification that he was detained. Per our Student-Athlete Handbook, any student facing felony charges will be automatically suspended from participation in intercollegiate athletics, pending further processes occurring. The appropriate UH officials have been notified.”

After playing three seasons with the Kanas Jayhawks, McBride transferred and was part of UH’s 2023 football signing class.

