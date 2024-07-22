Over 60 firefighters respond to fire at family-owned restaurant in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Fire Department is investigating a fire that started last night at a family-owned Mexican restaurant near the UCCS campus.

Crews were dispatched to Señor Manuel, located at 4660 N Nevada Ave, at around 9 p.m. Sunday, and arrived on scene three minutes later.

CSFD said a second alarm was called due to the size of the building and how quickly the fire was spreading. A total of 67 firefighters responded to the scene, who used 15 heavy apparatus to extinguish the flames.

Crews closed the area on North Nevada Avenue between Eagle Rock Road and Austin Bluffs Parkway while they responded to the fire.

The flames were controlled by 9:46 p.m. The building sustained internal and external damaged. No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators are still investigating the cause and origin of the fire.