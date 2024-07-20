Skip to Content
Houthis blame Israel for strikes on Yemen a day after Tel Aviv attack

Published 10:03 AM

By Thom Poole, CNN

(CNN) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels have blamed Israel after a series of strikes hit the country a day after the Houthis claimed an attack on the Israeli city of Tel Aviv.

The Houthi-run Al Masirah TV reported airstrikes in Yemen’s western port city of Hodeidah on Saturday targeting oil facilities, adding that there had been deaths and injuries.

CNN has approached Israel for comment, but CNN contributor Barak Ravid, citing US officials, said Israel was behind the attacks.

If confirmed it would be the first time Israel has struck Yemen.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

