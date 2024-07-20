‘He appreciated the little things’ Asheville cyclist mourned after fatal hit-and-run

By Kimberly King

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police have identified 26-year-old Alexander Rozos of Asheville as the deceased cyclist victim after a hit-and-run on Thursday, July 18.

“The death of a child is absolutely the most horrible thing that anyone who is a parent can imagine,” said Mike Sule, who founded the non-profit Asheville on Bikes.

Rozos’ parents have shared tributes about their son they adored.

What a wonderful, vivacious, excited young man who just had the whole world ahead of him,” said Sule.

On Friday, July 19, Asheville police announced that they found and arrested the driver, 47-year-old Mauricio Delgado. Investigators said was traveling in the same westbound lane when he struck and killed Rozos, who was riding his bike just before noon.

Delgado was located after police said they found the abandoned box truck he was driving.

Delgado is charged with felony hit-and-run causing serious injury/death. He was arrested on a $50,000 secured bond. But, News 13 confirmed that by Friday, July 19, his bond had been paid.

People are now placing flowers along Swannanoa River Road where Rozos lost his life.

Alex Rozos’ mother, Andrea Roubal, posted a tribute to her son on Facebook writing in part:

Thank you to those who helped Alex yesterday as he was lying in the road and who were there with him protecting him until the first responders got there. Alex loved life! He appreciated the little things. Most of us don’t take the time to appreciate the little things in life. He did! He strived to be the best he could be and he thrived… He never let me forget how much he loved me and appreciated me. “He was someone who was clearly interested in his community and giving back,” said Sule.

He read posts by Alex’s father, Dean Rozos, who shared that his son was a certified personal trainer who worked hard in the fitness and recovery community in Asheville.

Sule has advocated for cyclist’s rights for over a decade in Asheville. He said Alex and all other cyclists have the right to be on a public road like Swannanoa River Road.

Sule said it is not just cyclists’ rights, but the rights of pedestrians, and anyone on a city road in an alternate mode of transportation. They all have the right to be on public city roads.

We need to be more patient of one another even when we might be inconvenienced,” said Sule. “Take a deep breath and just consider the potential impacts of reckless behavior.

