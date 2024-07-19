Primetime Emmys Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here’s a look at the Primetime Emmy Awards, which recognize television programs and performers.

September 15, 2024 – The 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place.

January 15, 2024 – The 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony takes place with Anthony Anderson as host. It was originally scheduled for September 18, 2023, but was postponed due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes in Hollywood.

Facts

Emmys are presented by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Louis McManus, a television engineer, created the Emmy statuette, using his wife’s image as a model.

Emmy Awards are named after “Immy,” an abbreviation for the image orthicon tube, an early camera. It was later changed to “Emmy.”

The first Emmy Awards were presented on January 25, 1949, at the Hollywood Athletic Club and were for Los Angeles programming only. Six awards were given. Tickets to the event were $5.

The first award ever given was for outstanding personality and went to ventriloquist Shirley Dinsdale, for the children’s show, “Judy Splinters.”

Cloris Leachman and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are tied for the most Emmys ever by a performer (8). Ed Asner has won the most Emmys ever by a male performer (7), as of 2023.

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” which premiered on Hulu in 2017, was the first online streaming service series to win an Emmy for outstanding drama.

In 2018, the Amazon Prime Video series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” won an Emmy for outstanding comedy. It was the first time a streaming network show won the comedy award.

In 2021, NATAS and the Television Academy announce a realignment of the Primetime and Daytime Emmy Awards, organizing the competitions by content genre rather than airtime.

2024 Nominees (in selected categories)

Outstanding Comedy Series:

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Palm Royale”

“Reservation Dogs”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Outstanding Lead Actor – Comedy Series:

Matt Berry, “What We Do in the Shadows”

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, “Reservation Dogs”

Outstanding Lead Actress – Comedy Series:

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Maya Rudolph, “Loot”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Kristen Wiig, “Palm Royale”

Outstanding Supporting Actor – Comedy Series:

Lionel Boyce, “The Bear”

Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Paul Rudd, “Only Murders in the Building”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Supporting Actress – Comedy Series:

Carol Burnett, “Palm Royale”

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Meryl Streep, “Only Murders In The Building”

Outstanding Drama Series:

“3 Body Problem”

“The Crown”

“Fallout”

“The Gilded Age “

“The Morning Show”

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

“Shōgun”

“Slow Horses”

Outstanding Lead Actor – Drama Series:

Idris Elba, “Hijack”

Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Walton Goggins, “Fallout”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”

Dominic West, “The Crown”

Outstanding Lead Actress – Drama Series:

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”

Maya Erskine, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Anna Sawai, “Shōgun”

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Outstanding Supporting Actor – Drama Series:

Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Jon Hamm, “The Morning Show”

Takehiro Hira, “Shōgun”

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”

Outstanding Supporting Actress – Drama Series:

Christine Baranski, “The Gilded Age”

Nicole Beharie, “The Morning Show”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown Netflix”

Greta Lee, “The Morning Show”

Lesley Manville, “The Crown”

Karen Pittman, “The Morning Show”

Holland Taylor, “The Morning Show”

2023 Winners (in selected categories)

Outstanding Comedy Series:

“The Bear”

Outstanding Lead Actor – Comedy Series:

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Outstanding Lead Actress – Comedy Series:

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Outstanding Supporting Actor – Comedy Series:

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Outstanding Supporting Actress – Comedy Series:

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Outstanding Drama Series:

“Succession”

Outstanding Lead Actor – Drama Series:

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Outstanding Lead Actress – Drama Series:

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Outstanding Supporting Actor – Drama Series:

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Outstanding Supporting Actress – Drama Series:

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

