Cow spotted roaming through Sylmar neighborhood in middle of the night

By Leo Stallworth

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A cow caused quite a commotion early Thursday morning in a Sylmar neighborhood when it broke free and began roaming the streets.

Residents spotted the animal around 3 a.m. near Gladstone and Fenton avenues and quickly reported it to authorities. The cow calmly wandered around for about two hours before it found its way home.

Owner Lyn Camarillo said they use the cows to practice roping.

“It’s very unusual for them to come anywhere out this way … they have their own area up on top,” she said.

The cow wasn’t injured. Owner Gilbert Camarillo briefly spoke with reporters on the scene and said the cow has never done this.

So how did it get out? When asked, he simply said, “You have to double latch things.”

