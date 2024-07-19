City Council passes NYC schools dress code legislation. Here’s what it means.

By Doug Williams

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — School dress codes are a topic that students — and maybe even more so their parents — often feel strongly about.

The New York City Council passed a bill into law on Thursday that addresses two pieces of dress code legislation that may mean more freedom for students and more transparency from schools.

Councilmember Diana Ayala’s bill means the Department of Education now must post dress code policies on its website, and publish reports on dress code policies at schools and any violations or penalties that occur. Then, a resolution which cannot become law but can influence future policy states that the DOE must take into account diverse cultures, gender expressions, and body diversity.

“Right now, the policy exists on a school-by-school basis. By requiring greater transparency, our legislation can help advance anti-discrimination protections that support all students,” Ayala said.

Councilmember Althea Stevens wrote the resolution and said it was framed by her years working with city youth.

“This is something that we’re passing today to push forward, so we can talk about gender equity, body inclusivity, and just making sure that everyone feels welcome in all these spaces,” Stevens said.

In a statement, the DOE stresses it already provides guidelines to schools on dress codes and requires explanations on reasoning behind them, saying schools must “consider evolving generational, cultural, social, and identity norms.”

Reaction to the dress code law

Parents and teachers had plenty to say about the new legislation.

“If I had to put my child in a thing that was not reflective of how they felt, and I had to send them to school, I would go back home to cry,” one parent said.

“I don’t think it has held them back to say the things they want to say, or express their feelings about anything,” teacher and parent Alex Duque said.

“I taught them to be themselves and I teach them at home self esteem. Every time they put on something, I tell them they look beautiful,” parent Fern Gilford added.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.