32-year-old woman dies after being struck twice on highway

By Carly Yoshida and Diane Ako

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV) — A 32-year-old woman is dead after being struck on Kamehameha Highway in a hit-and-run on Thursday morning.

Honolulu police say at around 2:05 a.m, a 75-year-old male motorist was traveling northbound on Kamehameha Highway in Kaneohe when he struck a 32-year-old female pedestrian who was walking partially in the roadway.

The woman was then laying in the roadway when she was struck by an additional unknown vehicle that fled the scene. Despite efforts, the second vehicle, possibly a commercial dump truck, remains unidentified.

The 75-year-old motorist remained on the scene to render aid. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Emergency Medical Services. Honolulu Police shut down Kamehameha Highway, Kaneohe-bound past the Castle junction to investigate the incident, and reopened the road at 5:10 a.m.

Kaneohe resident Jennifer Dulay said she was surprised, because the road is not busy overnight.

Dulay’s neighbor says traffic’s bad in the day, but not at night. Brent Schlittenhart said for that reason, he’s not surprised someone was hit. He is surprised about the time of day. “I am surprised that somebody was walking on the side of the road on the morning,” he said.

Both residents have seen houseless people walking around. Schlittenhart said, “I think there are some homeless that live in the cemetery at times.”

In the time we were there, there weren’t that many pedestrians. One we talked to says he finds Hawaii drivers have a lot of aloha. The Schraedleys of Wisconsin are bussing, walking, and hiking their way through Oahu for the summer. Rob Schraedley reflected, “Cars are stopping for us as we enter crosswalks and just in general, I felt pretty safe on the side of the road.”

Speed is not believed to be a factor, and investigations are ongoing to determine if drugs or alcohol played a role. The woman’s identification is not known at this time.

This incident marks the 22nd traffic fatality on Oahu in 2024, compared to 28 at the same time in 2023.

